Funding for treatment to ensure better care

AN MP has welcomed a government announcement for funding to help develop medical treatment to ensure better care for patients.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is pleased with Science Minister Sam Gyimah MP’s announcement that £70 million of funding will be allocated for new medical treatments.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘This is about investing in our future and improving outcomes for patients in Fareham and the UK. It will not only help to create highly-skilled jobs across the country, but will also develop lifesaving treatments that will help people live better, longer lives.’

The funding, which is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), will support projects including new manufacturing centres to speed up the production of medicine.

Sam Gyimah said: ‘Through our Industrial Strategy we want to unlock the innovations that will help people live better lives by developing the medicines of the future.’