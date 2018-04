Have your say

A STREET collection for the MS Society raised more than £100 in Gosport this week.

The Gosport and Fareham group of the MS Society held a street market and information day in Gosport High Street on Tuesday, April 24.

From the day, a total of £128.81 was raised.

All money raised by the Gosport and Fareham MS Society will go to supporting people affected in the area.

For more information go to mssociety.org.uk.