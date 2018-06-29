Funeral event to offer help and advice

CHARITY, cakes and coffins will be the focus of an open event as Southern Co-op’s Widley Co-operative Funeralcare branch opens its doors.

The funeral planning event from 3pm to 7pm on July 17, will see an appearance from the Mayor of Havant, Peter Wade, who will be meeting staff.

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for The Elizabeth Foundation, a charity helping pre-school deaf children and babies.

Rianne Rose, funeral co-ordinator at Widley Co-operative Funeralcare, said: ‘People will be able to get first hand advice on all things funerals from the team who will be able to put people at ease whilst enjoying some drinks and nibbles.

‘The day will give people a better understanding if they need our service in future.’