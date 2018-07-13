Gosport autism service praised by CQC inspectors

A SERVICE supporting people with autism has been rated good by a health watchdog.

Autism Hampshire’s care service in Gosport was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

The Brockhurst Road home was seen as good for being safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive.

In the report, the CQC inspector said: ‘Whilst people could not tell us they felt safe, their interactions and relationships with staff were friendly and comfortable.

‘People joked with staff and the atmosphere was relaxed.’

It added: ‘Staff and the manager knew people well. They spoke warmly of the people they cared for and were readily able to explain people's care needs and individual personalities.’

The inspector saw staff interacting positively with the people they cared for as well as encouraging them to make their own choices on food, drink and activities they wanted to do.

To read the report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-124241828