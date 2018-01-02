Gosport baby thought to be among Britain’s first born in 2018

A NAVAL family celebrated the birth of their new child – in the very first minute of 2018.

Emy Rodelana’s third child, Adi, was born at the stroke of midnight at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Mum Emy Rodelana with baby daughter Adi. Picture by Malcolm Wells

Weighing a healthy 5lb 13oz, the little tot is thought to be one of the first babies to be born in Britain this year.

And for her proud parents, it was a moment they will never forget.

Mum Emy, who works as a carer, said: ‘I wasn’t expecting her to be born at midnight.

‘I couldn’t believe it when I looked at the clock and it was 12 o’clock. It was amazing.’

Husband Ratu was with her every step of the way after she went into labour on Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old Able Seaman, who serves onboard Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Tyne as a logistician, said: ‘I was so excited. I couldn’t sleep.

‘When we left for the hospital I thought Adi was going to be born on New Year’s Eve. I just thank God for her birth.’

The family, who are from Fiji, are due back to their current home in Gosport later today.

Ratu said he had been given an extended leave by the navy to celebrate the birth of his third child.

‘We are all very excited,’ he added. ‘We still can’t believe it.’

Adi was not the only new arrival to be born at QA on New Year’s Day.

First-time mum Freyja Lucas also had reason to celebrate yesterday as she give birth to her twins – just 31 minutes apart from one another.

The 29-year-old, of Fareham, was induced into labour on Saturday afternoon and gave birth to her little boy first at 2.29am on Monday morning.

Weighing 7lbs, he was followed shortly by his sister, who was born at 3am on the dot. She weighed 6lbs 2ozs.

Freyja said: ‘I don’t think anyone was expecting them to be 2018 babies. we were all prepared for them to come in at the end of 2017 but they hung on there to see in the new year.’

Freyja said her and her partner Aaron Case – himself a first-time dad and graphic designer by trade – are now looking forward to the new year and hope to name their little ones soon.

She said: ‘I’m feeling very emotional and really proud. I’m just really happy.

‘It’s a beautiful thing and a great start to the year.

‘We’re all really looking forward to 2018 and watching them grow.’

NHS worker Freyja said she was grateful for all the support given to her by QA’s midwife and maternity team.

She said: ‘The staff were amazing. They were really good with myself and my partner.

‘They kept us informed throughout and made it a really nice experience.

‘I can’t thank them enough.’

The new family are expected to return to their home in Fareham in the next few days.