Gosport boy answers QA Hospital appeal and donates gifts to patients

KIND-hearted Ethan Roberts-Watts has been busy collecting presents to donate to elderly patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The 13-year-old saw a post on Facebook by the Cosham hospital appealing for gifts they can give to patients this Christmas.

Everyone should have a present for Christmas so I decided to start collecting some and getting them wrapped ready for donating Ethan Roberts-Watts

And Ethan, from Gosport, jumped at the chance to help and has so far collected and wrapped 35 presents.

He said: ‘When I saw the post on Facebook, it made me feel a bit sad that there would be people in hospital with no presents to open.

‘Everyone should have a present for Christmas so I decided to start collecting some and getting them wrapped ready for donating.’

As well as calling friends and families to donate unwanted gifts, the youngster has also been fundraising and raised enough to go shopping for some of the presents.

Ethan said he is pleased with how generous people have been.

‘I am shocked at how many we’ve collected,’ he said. ‘I can’t wait to give them out.’

Ethan’s mum Izzy Watts could not be more proud of his efforts.

‘She said every year he decides to help a charity having completed runs and other fundraisers over the years.

She said: ‘I want to make sure Ethan understands there are people less fortunate than him. I always encourage him to do something different each year for a different charity.

‘When he saw the post, he kept thinking about little old men and women sat in their beds on Christmas days.

‘He was so keen to help and I am so proud of him.

‘Our friends and family have been so generous and we cannot wait to deliver the presents.’

QA Hospital launched its appeal after the success of last year where hundreds of presents were donated for the older patients.

Possible gift ideas include toiletries, bed socks, puzzle books, colouring pencils, mirrors, sweets and blankets.

Wrapped presents can be dropped off in the main reception and should be labelled for either a man or woman.