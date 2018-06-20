Gosport hospital deaths: Helpline set up for grieving families

A helpline has been set up for families who may be affected by the contents of the report into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

In statement, published on her website, the town’s MP Caroline Dinenage said that the phone line and email address has been established to provide comprehensive support and counselling if need be.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage at Portsmouth Cathedral for the release of the report into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

She said: ‘My team and I have worked hard to ensure that there is a support network in place for those who may be affected by the contents of the report and I am pleased to say that the Department of Health & Social Care have put that in place.

‘Those affected should call 0113 254 5290 or e-mail gosportenquiries@dh.gsi.gov.uk where comprehensive support will be provided, including counselling where necessary. As ever, my office stands ready to support any constituents.’

The MP added: ‘My first meeting with someone who had lost a loved one at the hospital during the period in question came in the first few weeks after I was elected. A local taxi driver, Ian Wilson, came to see me to explain the events surrounding the death of his father, Robert in 1998.

‘My underlying motivation, since that very first meeting with Ian Wilson back in 2010, has been to support the families of the deceased to finally get the full facts and answers they have been demanding for far too long. It breaks my heart that along the way some relatives, including Mr Wilson, have passed away, never knowing the truth of what happened to their loved ones, never seeing justice. I have always called for openness and transparency - the families deserve nothing less.

‘While I am pleased that the government has fulfilled their commitment to fund this £13M Independent Panel, as a vital step towards addressing the concerns and uncovering the truth, it has been a very long and hard journey for all those involved.’