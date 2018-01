Have your say

A MAN from Gosport won cash in this week’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery draw.

Mr B Shaw won the top prize of £500 while Mrs M Hyde in Ringwood won £150.

The third cash prize of £100 was won by Mrs P Barraclough, in Shanklin.

Four people won £25 while 10 people won £10.

For more details or to join visit hiowaa.org/get-involved/ join-the-lottery or call (023) 8005 7722.