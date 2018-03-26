Gosport medical centre gets Good rating by CQC

Have your say

A MEDICAL centre has been rated Good following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Brune Medical Centre, in Gosport, was recently inspected and was praised for the work its done to improve the service.

The report highlighted the caring staff but did note there were both clinical and non-clinical staff shortages.

It said: ‘The practice had systems in place to manage risk so that safety incidents were less likely to happen.

‘When incidents did occur the practice learnt from them and improved their processes.

‘At time of the inspection the location and the branches experienced staff shortages for both clinical and non-clinical staff.

‘But staff treated patients with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.’

The inspector looked to see if the medical centre was safe, effective, well-led, caring and responsive and looked at its services for older people, families and people with long-term conditions.