Gosport medical centre loses more than £2,500 from missed appointments

A MEDICAL centre in Gosport has lost more than £2,000 due to missed appointments in December 2018 alone.

According to Gosport Medical Centre in Bury Road, a total of 83 booked GP and nurse appointments were missed last month.

Posting on social media, staff at the medical centre say that this equates to 13 and a half hours of wasted appointment time, costing the NHS £2,656.

Patients are being reminded to cancel appointments if they are no longer required, which can be done either on the phone or online.

The news comes after a further 84 appointments were missed at the medical centre back in September.