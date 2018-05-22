Gosport MP supports Dementia Action Week with event

AN MP who knows first-hand the affects dementia can have is holding an event as part of Dementia Action Week.

Gosport politician Caroline Dinenage is supporting the national week, which started yesterday, by inviting the public to her constituency office to become dementia friends.

The scheme, run by Alzheimer’s Society, aims to ensure people living with the condition feel included in their community. It also gives people an understanding of dementia and the small things they can do to make a difference.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘My grandma lived with dementia and I saw first-hand the affect it had on her and the rest of our family.

‘I became a dementia friend in 2015 to better understand how to support people living with dementia in our community.

‘I really want to see our area become dementia friendly and will continue to work with Alzheimer’s Society and local people to see this become a reality.’

The public can attend for free this Friday between 3.30pm and 4.30pm at Ms Dinenage’s office on Stoke Road.

Jane Essery, Alzheimer’s Society services manager for the area, said: ‘It’s great Caroline Dinenage will host a dementia friends session as less than half of us think we know enough about dementia.

‘Dementia friends isn’t about creating experts, it’s about helping people understand a little bit more about what it’s like to live with the condition and then turn that understanding into action.’

Anyone wanting to attend the event needs to book by emailing natasha.hook@parliament.uk or calling (023) 9258 3127.