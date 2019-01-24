Gosport mum-of-two urges women to take smear test after losing her mother to cancer

Have your say

A MUM from Gosport is calling for women to book a smear test as soon as possible, after watching her mother die of cervical cancer.

Lesley Easterbrook, 44, from Gosport, wants women who have been invited for a cervical screening to take up the offer as soon as they can.

Inset, Lesley Easterbrook from Gosport who is urging all women to have a smear test 'Picture: Shutterstock/submitted

This comes after the death of her mother, who died in her 40s and had never had a cervical screening.

While some may fear going to their GP for a screening, Lesley is always keen to book her next appointment.

She explained: ‘My mother died of cervical cancer after having no smear tests in her lifetime.

‘Back then, her age group didn’t realise how important it was, and it could have been avoided.

‘It makes me more aware.’

Since losing her mum, Lesley has had regular smear tests – but recently received an abnormal result.

Fortunately, this was sorted following a quick trip to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The Gosport mum-of-two was looked after by Katie Candy, a clinical nurse specialist in the gynaecology department.

She said: ‘Katie was very good, it was one of the best experiences I’ve had.

‘I’ve been treated with courtesy, and the set up in the gynaecology department is very tidy, clean and efficient.

‘I would say a woman can cause herself a lot more hardship if they avoid the test.

‘It's to check everything is in working order, like an MOT.

‘Seeing it as a ladies’ wellbeing check-up makes it less scary.’

The screening not only looks to spot the tell-tale signs of cervical cancer, but can also reveal other underlying cervical issues.

Lesley has two children – 23-year-old Sara and 19-year-old Anwar – and she always encourages Sara to attend her screening appointments, urging other parents to do the same.

She explained: ‘I’ll go with her.

‘I’d tell other women to go with a friend or family member if they’re shy. You could go for a coffee afterwards and make it more normal.

‘If you don’t get your check, you don’t know, and you can stress more by worrying about it.’

Women aged 25 to 64 who are registered with a GP are automatically invited for cervical screening.

For more information, people can go to nhs.uk/conditions/cervical-screening.