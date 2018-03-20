Gosport schoolgirl’s poignant reason for taking part in Wear A Hat Day

FROM bowlers, to beanies, and baseball caps to berets, staff and pupils at a Gosport school are putting their hats on for charity to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Elson Junior School, in Exmouth Road, is among scores of schools, workplaces and families taking part in Wear A Hat Day on March 29 to fund life-saving research.

In today’s Family Life, on pages 22 and 23, father-of-two David Kingston reveals what life is like living with a brain tumour.

And 11-year-old Megan Piper knows only too well the impact of the disease on families.

Her father is currently having treatment for a high-grade form of the disease.

Stuart Piper, who is married to Debbie and has another daughter Abigail, aged 13, has a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and is on chemotherapy.

He was diagnosed 22 months ago and has also had radiotherapy and surgery in order to remove the tumour and slow any regrowth.

On March 29, Megan, her friends and teachers will be wearing their craziest hats to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Megan’s mum Debbie said: ‘We are extremely grateful to everyone both at school and in our community for the tremendous support we have been given.

‘There is no cure for Stuart’s tumour and there are limited treatment options but we will continue to fight to ensure the best possible quality of life for him and to make the most of every day we have.’

Rebecca Hull, ELSA and family support worker at the school, said: ‘We’re hoping that Wear A Hat Day will help us come together as a school as we continue to support Megan and her family. We will be encouraging everyone to wear a hat and make a donation and hope to raise £400 for Brain Tumour Research.’

Wear A Hat Day, the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month, has raised more than £1m since it was launched by Brain Tumour Research.

The money funds research at a network of Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence, including one at the University of Portsmouth.

To get involved, or donate, visit wearahatday.org, or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5.