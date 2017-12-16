Gosport shop to raise money for Titchfield cancer centre

Have your say

MULLED wine and mince pies will be offered to shoppers as part of a charity event.

Solent Mobility Centre, in Lee-on-the-Solent, is raising money for The Haven in Titchfield which supports women with breast cancer.

The mayor of Gosport Councillor Linda Batty will be visiting the shop, on High Street, to talk with shoppers and support the fundraiser.

For every £1 raised Solent Mobility will match it.

Mince pies and mulled wine are free and there will be a raffle with prizes plus the traditional wishing well in the window for passers-by to donate to the charity.

Debbie Watts, one of the directors at Solent Mobility, said: ‘We do charity events throughout the year and always at Christmas. We like to invite shoppers in and give a little Christmas spirit with refreshments and a warm welcome.

‘I have visited The Haven and it’s lovely, the staff do a tremendous job.’

The event is on December 20 between 10am and 4pm.