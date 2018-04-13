Gosport toddler ‘could have died’ after medical oversight, say parents

THE parents of a toddler are demanding answers after a medical oversight almost cost the girl her life.

Payton Lewis, age two from Gosport, was rushed into surgery after an infection was discovered in her appendix.

Payton with her parents 'David Lewis and Charlotte Farmer from Gosport 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180450-1)

But this had been overlooked by staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital – despite two separate visits.

Payton went into QA Hospital twice in the space of three days, with complaints of stomach problems.

Her parents say that although the doctors noted free fluid on her second visit, the lack of blood tests and scans meant that the true nature of her illness went under the radar.

Following surgery at University Hospital Southampton, surgeons described Payton as having a ‘gangrenous appendix’.

Her mother, Charlotte Farmer, 32, said: ‘If the blood tests and scans had been carried out, this could have been avoided.

‘We could have easily lost our daughter.

‘The surgeons said Payton could have died – if it wasn’t for the doctor who spotted it, she wouldn’t be here.

‘I don’t feel comfortable taking Payton back to QA Hospital – I don’t trust them.’

Louise Millard, consultant paediatrician and chief of service women and children at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘I am sorry to hear of these concerns and would be pleased to look into this further if requested.

‘The quality of patient care is the highest priority of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, and feedback is highly valued and taken very seriously.

‘We encourage all patients, relatives or visitors to share any concerns with us direct to allow us the opportunity to look into these matters further.’