Gosport vets joins campaign to be Autism friendly

A VETS in Gosport will be looking to run a quiet hour for appointments after signing up to be Autism friendly.

Alver Vets, on Forton Road, will also be training its staff to recognise when people with social anxieties might be in need of a calmer environment so they can offer support.

The vets signed up after being approached by Richard Reynolds who has been encouraging businesses to join his campaign.

Amanda Harcombe, an administrator at the vets, said: ‘We will be looking to run a weekly quiet hour for people with social anxiety or Autism who cannot cope with loud noises or crowds.

‘Staff will also be trained to help people if they seem to be struggling with the reception area which can get quite busy and noisy.

‘Everyone in the vets is on board with this and very supportive.’

As previously reported in The News, Richard has been getting businesses across the area to sign up to his project.

Last month, restaurant India Quay in Port Solent joined the campaign to become Autism friendly.