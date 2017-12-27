Search

Gosport women raise thousands for Da Vinci Robot

Surgeon Jim Khan with the Da Vinci Robot in QA Hospital. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (132761-4c) PPP-171003-134011001
A GROUP of generous women have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The Stokes Bay WI from Gosport has raised a total of £3,000 over the course of the year, which will be going towards the Da Vinci Robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Enid Billington from the Stokes Bay WI said: ‘This is an excellent achievement and the members worked tirelessly to reach this sum of money.

‘This machine is such an asset for the Portsmouth Health District, and is both saving lives and improving surgical procedures which benefits patients.’