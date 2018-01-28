GP practice in Cowplain holds open day following merger

PATIENTS involved in the merging of GP practices were given a tour of the new site.

Queenswood Surgery, in Cowplain, is merging with and moving to the Cowplain Family Practice, on London Road – based 0.4 miles away.

Patients were given the chance to look around the practice in an open day on Saturday, meet with staff and ask any questions about the merger, which happened in April last year.

The two practices now form part of Oaks Healthcare and, all patients will be based at Cowplain Family Practice.

Dr Sue Stanley, GP and senior partner at Queenswood Surgery, said: ‘This is a big change for our patients because Queenswood was a converted house and had a more homely atmosphere.

‘This new practice is a completely different style of building, it feels more clinical.

‘We felt it was important for patients to look around, get familiar with the practice and raise any concerns.’

More than 250 people went along to the open day and some of the issues raised included parking and if patients would be able to see their regular GP.

Freda Cromwell, a Queenswood patient and member of the patient participation group, said: ‘There has been a lot of trepidation over the move so having the open day was very important.

‘People were pleased to have the chance to look around.’

Dr Stanley said overall, feedback was positive.

‘Patients were pleased they got to see the practice and they saw familiar staff members,’ she added.

‘This merger was about us doing a planned merger on our terms rather than it potentially being forced upon us in the future.

‘We are trying to take the best from two different systems. This practice is more accessible than Queenswood was and now, because of the merger, patients at Cowplain Family Practice can have appointments rather than just walking in and waiting.’