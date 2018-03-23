Grant to help fight isolation

Have your say

A SOCIAL care club has been awarded a grant of almost £50,000 to help fight social isolation among the elderly.

Brendoncare Clubs in Gosport was awarded a grant for £49,696 by Hampshire County Council.

The club runs exercise sessions, cooking classes and supper clubs, which help tackle loneliness and social isolation.

Cllr Liz Fairhurst from Hampshire County Council said: ‘Voluntary and community organisations provide valuable locally-based services that are often rooted in the neighbourhoods which they serve and often offer those vital prevention and early intervention services which keep people safe, out of hospital or needing higher levels of care.’