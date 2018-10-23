Great South Run 2018: Runners raise thousands for air ambulance service

KEEN runners have raised more than £7,000 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service, after taking part in the Great South Run last weekend.

Fifteen runners took part in support of the emergency service, running 10 miles to give the charity a helping hand.

One of the runners, Angela Lewis, chose to run after her daughter, Laura, had a sporting accident in 2008 and was airlifted to hospital.

She said: ‘Laura was playing an inter school football match at Peel Common Junior School on July 2, 2008, when she was tripped and landed heavily on her neck.

‘Staff rushed to her side when she didn’t get back up and that was when she told them she couldn’t feel her legs.

‘Fearing the worst, an ambulance was called and the call desk dispatched Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance as well. The Air Ambulance had only been operating for a year at this time.

‘The onboard Critical Care Team were brilliant with her and had very calming voices. They gave Laura a lot of strong medication before repositioning her and putting her onto the spinal board.

‘Laura, thankfully, didn’t have any fractures or alignment injury, but severe bruising.’

Community engagement manager Ian Browning said: ‘The Great South Run is such a fantastic event and we’re so grateful to everyone who gave up their time, not just on race day, but the training commitments in the lead up to it as well.

‘It’s an enormous ask for anyone and then to fundraise as well just shows their dedication to helping our cause.

‘Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely entirely on the people in our community to keep us flying and these incredible HIOWAA heroes have done just that. Thank you.’