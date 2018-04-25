Groups can apply for grant of £2,000 from Healthwatch Hampshire

COMMUNITY groups can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 to help people stay well.

Healthwatch Hampshire has launched its Community Cash Fund to support projects improving the health of people in the area.

This year the funding is focusing on projects that support people to stay well and prevent ill health both now and in the future.

Healthwatch is also looking for ideas that help to gather feedback about people’s experiences of accessing health services locally.

Steve Manley, Healthwatch Hampshire manager, said: ‘The community cash fund is such a brilliant project.

‘We recognise that we can’t get out and speak to everyone we would like to and we also know people who are already based in communities know much more than we do about their health needs.

‘We love launching it every year as it’s so exciting to think about what kind of projects might get in touch with their ideas.

‘This year we will award groups with up to £2,000 each that will enable them to make a real difference.’

Healthwatch acts as a consumer champion for the public, patients and health and care service users.

Last year the Community Cash Fund supported groups such as Live Art Local in Fareham, which explored the experiences of refugees and asylum seekers, and The Good Mental Health Cooperative in Fareham and Gosport, which ran its Trialogue events talking to people about mental health.

To apply before the May 31 deadline visit healthwatchhampshire.co.uk/ccf.