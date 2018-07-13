Hampshire County Council vows extra support for carers

A COUNCIL is aiming to help unpaid carers.

Hampshire County Council is working with the NHS to launch the Hampshire Carers Charter.

It is part of a five year strategy aimed at supporting adults in Hampshire who look after or help out a family member or friend without getting paid.

The charter was developed with voluntary organisations and carers and aims to set out a series of commitments for how organisations will assist carers who are caring for others.

The strategy will be reviewed on a regular basis and will be updated if the needs of the county’s carers change.

Hampshire County Council’s executive manager for adult social care and health, Liz Fairhurst, said: ‘There are an estimated 133,000 carers currently in Hampshire, making a huge contribution to our communities by helping to care for those who need support.

‘We recognise that carers frequently put the needs of the person they care for before their own, often placing their own health and wellbeing at risk.

‘As many people with caring responsibilities see themselves as simply helping out a loved one.

‘The charter recognises the important role undertaken by the county’s many carers and makes clear how we will support them in their role.’

Ros Hartley, director of partnerships for Hampshire and Isle of Wight CCG Partnership, said: ‘We owe enormous gratitude to carers for their efforts in supporting people with all manner of health needs across all of our communities.

‘Many people care for family members and because they can see it as their duty to their loved one, they do not always think to ask for anything to help themselves, or they put their own health needs last.’