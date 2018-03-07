Hampshire health services team up to help people quit smoking

A SERVICE to help people stop smoking has partnered with a team offering psychological therapies.

italk, Hampshire’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies service, has teamed up with Quit4Life, the county’s stop smoking service, to provide free workshops for people who want to quit.

Run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, Cope without Smoke will run free six-week workshops in Gosport and Wecock Farm, in Waterlooville.

With smoking rates among adults with depression about twice as high as adults without, the workshops will aim to address the habit while also introducing techniques to improve mental wellbeing.

Caroline, from Gosport, who used the service to stop smoking, said: ‘I feel better physically and emotionally.

‘I have tried to quit many times on my own, using different products, but this time I had the help of someone to talk to.’

The Gosport workshop is on March 19 while the one in Wecock Farm is on March 20. To book visit italk.org.uk.