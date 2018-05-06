Hampshire healthwatch apply for grants to improve wellbeing

Have your say

COMMUNITY groups can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 to help people stay well.

Healthwatch Hampshire has launched its Community Cash Fund to support projects improving the health of people in the area.

This year the funding is focusing on projects that support people to stay fit and prevent ill health, both now and in the future.

Steve Manley, Healthwatch Hampshire manager, said: ‘The community cash fund is such a brilliant project. We love launching it every year.’

To apply before the May 31 deadline, visit healthwatchhampshire.co.uk/ccf.