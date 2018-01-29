Hampshire mental health services for children praised

A MENTAL health service for children and young adults has been praised by an inspector.

Hampshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have been given an overall rating of good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), an improvement on its previous rating.

The service is provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust which was inspected at the end of last year.

The trust had been rated requires improvement but the recent inspection has seen this changed to good with the caring section of the report rated outstanding.

In the CQC’s report, Hampshire CAMHS have been recognised for the improvements they have made working with families and carers, a pharmacy pilot which improves the process of dispensing medication and their innovate campaigns.

Sam Allen, the trust’s chief executive, said: ‘At Sussex Partnership, we value the CQC’s role in helping us improve care and treatment for the patients, families and communities we serve.

‘I’m delighted we have moved from requires improvement to good because it reflects our passion for providing high quality patient care and working with carers, families and our partners to learn and improve.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in helping us do this.’

During their inspection the CQC visited the trust’s acute wards, psychiatric intensive care units and community-based mental health services.