Hard work of QA Hospital junior doctors celebrated

JUNIOR doctors were celebrated at an awards night.​​​​​​​​​​

The medical professionals from Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, were recognised for their hard work.

They were given the awards at the Chief Registrars Junior Doctors’ Summer Ball held last month.

QA Hospital’s medical director Dr John Knighton presented the awards which saw 52 junior doctors nominated for the five categories.

He said: ‘We know that our junior doctors all work exceptionally hard to provide safe high quality care for their patients at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

‘These awards are one small way we can recognise their contribution’.

The Chief Registrars’ Junior Doctor Awards was open to all junior doctors working at QA Hospital. This was the first year they have hosted the event.

The winners were: