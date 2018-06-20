Havant-based Southern Health team praised for enthusiasm and dedication

A HEALTHCARE team providing community care to older people has been described as ‘dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated’.

The Older Persons Mental Health Service Havant and Waterlooville is made up of 28 people ranging from nurses and GPs to psychiatrists and occupational therapists.

Members of Southern Health's Older Persons Mental Health team Havant and Waterlooville''Picture: Ellie Pilmoor

Team manager Ian Douglas is highlighting the good work of his team, employed by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, as part of The News’ NHS 70 campaign.

In the lead up to the NHS celebrating its 70th anniversary on July 5, we have been shining a light on staff in the service who make a difference to their patients’ lives.

Ian and his team, based at Havant Health Centre, work with older people across the town and further afield.

Describing the staff, Ian said: ‘This service has always been excellent. It has always been a very good service, it is proactive and reactive.

It has always been a very good service, it is proactive and reactive. Ian Douglas

‘We have really dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated nurses in our team and everyone is all about helping and caring for our patients.

‘They are here for a really good cause and their commitment makes you want to come into work and do your bit.’

Ian joined the NHS 10 years ago after working in social care from the age of 16. His first degree was based around mental health and he said that is where he first got interested in the subject. He started off as a community psychology nurse before becoming team manager.

Southern Health’s Older Persons Mental Health Services is for people mainly over 65 with organic or functional disabilities.

Functional disabilities are people referred for treatment who have conditions like depression or schizophrenia.

Organic disabilities, like dementia, account for around 70 per cent of the service’s patients.

Over the past few years, Ian said the service has faced changes and challenges such as an increase in referrals.

Ian said: ‘At times, it has become a crisis-led service but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the team.

‘With the population aging, we have seen our demand increase and our team have had to develop their care skills.

‘But they never let it faze them, I am immensely proud of them.’