Havant karate kids are in the pink with a belting idea for World Cancer Day

CHILDREN taking on a tough karate grading wore pink belts in a bid to raise cash and awareness for cancer.

The youngsters from the Park Community School branch of karate group Enska were sponsored to wear the pink belts to mark World Cancer Day, which was yesterday.

It is good we have been able to fundraise while doing something we love like karate. Elise Oliver

Trainee instructor Sam Lewington helped come up with the idea as a way to fundraise for Cancer Research UK and incorporate raising money with the children’s grading.

She said: ‘At the Park Community School club we wanted to do something for World Cancer Day.

‘Every three months we have a grading and this one fell on World Cancer Day so we thought it would be a nice idea to wear the pink belts.

‘Children could purchase the pink belts and then be sponsored to wear them. Pink is not a normal colour for karate so this is something that doesn’t happen a lot. Normally, children have to wear the colour of the grade they are at so this is something different for them.

‘Everyone really loved the idea and parents have been supportive in getting involved. We just hope to raise as much as we can.’

The grading was held at Havant Leisure Centre, off Civic Centre Road, with parents of youngsters from the Park Community School club wearing pink T-shirts to show their support.

There was also a stand selling items with all proceeds from the day going to Cancer Research UK.

To match their pink belts, some of the children had pink hair and they enjoyed raising the money.

Sisters Elise and Tia Oliver have been part of Enska Karate for around six months.

Elise, 10, said: ‘This is a good idea because we can raise awareness for cancer and celebrate World Cancer Day.

‘It is good we have been able to fundraise while doing something we love like karate. I have really loved it.’

Tia, eight, added: ‘It has been fun wearing the belt and raising money.’

Halle Moseley, nine, said it was a good idea for the club to come up with and she liked having the pink belt.

‘It is important to raise money and awareness and it has been good being a part of it,’ she said.

The boys were also happy to change into the pink belts to show their support.

Tyler Rodgers, nine, has been doing karate for around four months.

He said: ‘It feels a little bit unusual seeing all the pink because it isn’t a karate colour.

‘But it is nice to raise money.’