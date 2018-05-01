Havant MP says the NHS should ditch paper and become ‘fully-digitised’

HAVANT MP Alan Mak believes it is time for the NHS to become fully-digitised.

His new report, published by the Centre for Policy Studies, proposes that the NHS ditches paper, pagers and fax machines to help patients take control of treatment.

It is hoped that these changes would and save substantial amounts of money, which the Havant MP says can be reinvested in frontline services, better equipping healthcare professionals to save lives.

Mr Mak said: ‘We all want to see the NHS deliver a safe, world-class service.

‘I hope the policy proposals in this report for empowering patients and prioritising paperless, digital systems will not only stimulate further debate within the Conservative Party, but also act as a blueprint for action.

‘To strengthen and renew the NHS, we need to embrace new technology to empower patients, putting them at the heart of a reformed, digital-first NHS.

‘Patients with the latest information about their health at their fingertips – from personal test results to reviews of their local hospital – can make more informed choices and exert greater control over their treatment.

‘Paper, pagers and fax machines must become a thing of the past, and the NHS must be fully digital by 2028 so patients benefit from the new technologies such as artificial intelligence, apps and robotics that are already transforming our society.’

The report puts forward 10 key recommendations which the Department of Health and Social Care should report on annually to Parliament.

These include technology training for medical staff, the creation of ‘NHS Worldwide’ to sell its most innovative technology worldwide, and greatly improved use of data and apps to empower patients and improve their care.

Taken together, Mr Mak said these would create a system where digitisation was the norm, not the exception.