Havant teen Lewis Hine stages second prom for ill children in Portsmouth

AN INSPIRATIONAL teenager is hoping to throw the party of a lifetime for hundreds of sick and lonely children.

Selfless Lewis Hine is staging his second Friend Finder prom in Portsmouth next month – the first of two such events this year.

It comes after the 17-year-old’s first event in the city’s Guildhall last year was hailed a success.

Lewis, who has spent most of his life in and out of hospital after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as a toddler, wants to give other youngsters – who may have missed out on school proms due to illness and other reasons – the chance to have the red carpet treatment.

Lewis’s proud mum, Emma said: ‘The Friend Finder Prom is for young people who missed their own school prom due to illness or disability or children that are very poorly and unlikely to be able to go to their prom in the future.

‘Parents last year said it was the first time their children felt like they belonged.

‘This year’s event is going to be as glamorous if not more glamorous than last year.’

The prom in Portsmouth is being held at the Guildhall on Friday, June 1. Dresses and suits can be provided for the young guests.

The second event is on July 13 in Birmingham.

People can apply for either of the proms by emailing nominations@friendfinderofficial.com

Lewis rose to fame after setting up his charity Friend Finder, aged 14. He has since been backed by the likes of Sir Elton John.