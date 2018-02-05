Have a cuppa and raise cash for Fareham breast cancer centre

A BREAST cancer centre which supports women with the condition is calling on people to take part in a national fundraiser.

The Breast Cancer Haven, which has a centre in Titchfield, is inviting everyone to take part in The Big Tea Cosy.

The event asks people to get together with friends, families and colleagues to have a cup of tea or coffee and some cakes while raising money.

To date, the Wessex region has raised more than £120,000 in the past four years from the campaign by people hosting tea parties of all sizes.

This year the events can be held anytime throughout March.

Heidi Rehman, community fundraiser at the Breast Cancer Haven at The Square, said: ‘We are urging our community to hold a tea party of any size.

‘It could simply be taking a neighbour a cup of tea, hosting a party at home for family and friends, encouraging your work place to hold a special tea break or booking your village hall and inviting people. Anything goes!

‘We are so grateful for the support we have had so that we can continue offering our specialist services to those that need our help.’

People wanting to take part in The Big Tea Cosy can email the centre for a fundraising pack which has different ideas, decorations, invitations and recipes.

For more information email wessexfundraising@breastcancerhaven.org.uk or visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk/thebigteacosy.