Health watchdog wants public views on future plans for inspections

PEOPLE are being asked to give their opinions on the future of health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

The regulator is holding a consultation for people in Portsmouth and surrounding areas to comment on.

As part of its work, the CQC inspects all health and social care organisations from care homes, hospitals, community care providers and GPs.

The proposals set out how the CQC intends to develop its next phase of regulation for independent healthcare services, such as independent hospitals, clinics and substance misuse services.

David Behan, chief executive, said: ‘The ratings are important in providing the public with assurance about the quality and safety of the services they use and also in helping providers to improve.

‘The proposals we are consulting on clarify how we plan to award ratings to those providers as well as plans to evolve our current approach to regulating independent healthcare services.’

Visit cqc.org.uk/nextphase.