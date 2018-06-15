Helpline to offer support

Have your say

A TOP councillor has urged anyone suffering domestic abuse during the football World Cup to call a helpline.

Patricia Stallard, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for public health, said staff are available during the predicted spike in attacks during the competition.

Hampshire police have put on extra dedicated response vehicles and officers following research showing an increase in domestic violence after England matches.

Cllr Stallard said: ‘Nobody should have to experience abuse and we hope that this will encourage those affected to seek help by ringing the confidential Hampshire Domestic Abuse Helpline on 03300 165 112.’

The service is run by The You Trust and Southern Domestic Abuse Service.