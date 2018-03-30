Here is where to find medical help this Easter

Have your say

WITH a long weekend coming up, the NHS is reminding people where they can go for medical help over the Easter break.

Many pharmacies are open over the Easter bank holiday weekend to provide convenient care and advice.

Pharmacists are clinically-trained professionals and can offer expert advice and treatment for a wide range of conditions.

Most can also offer a separate consulting area if you need to have a private conversation.

People can also get treatment at St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, for a range of minor injuries and illnesses.

The minor injuries unit is open between 8am and 10pm on weekends and bank holidays. It is open to all NHS patients and no appointments are required.

GPs are on site between 10am and 2pm and 4pm and 8pm.

The majority of patients can be seen and treated by nurse practitioners and paramedic practitioners who will assess clinical needs.

For urgent care only, people can go to the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, although this is expected to be very busy.

People are advised to use 111 for advice on where to get treatment.