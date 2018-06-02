Hold tea party and support QA Hospital

Have your say

PEOPLE are being asked to put on a tea party to raise money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The hospital’s fundraising team are calling on the community to hold events as part of the national Big7Tea.

To mark the NHS celebrating its 70th anniversary, people are being encouraged to hold tea parties for their local hospital charity.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity supports wards and departments at QA with its fundraising.

The Big7Tea is on the July 5 and can be supported with friends, family or colleagues by having a cuppa and some cake.

People who sign up to support Portsmouth Hospitals Charity can choose which ward or department within QA Hospital they want their donations to go to.

To organise a Big7Tea event and to download a fundraising pack, visit porthosp.nhs.uk/get-involved/fundraising/nhs-big7tea-2.htm

For more information from the fundraising team call (023) 9228 6000 extension 5190.