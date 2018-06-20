Homeless people on drugs were ‘like zombies’ say Portsmouth police

Police have called out to help the homeless in Portsmouth two days running
POLICE say it was lucky they were available to help homeless people in Portsmouth who were on drugs.

Officers faced a second day of dealing with individuals who they described on Twitter as being ‘completely spiced out on synthetic drugs’.

The drug, Spice, is a synthetic cannabis substitute which has only been around for a few years but its use has been linked to a rising number of emergency department admissions and to deaths across the country.

A tweet from Pompey Police read: ‘Second day running whereby we have some homeless community completely #Spiced out on synthetic drugs.

‘@SCAS999 requested as these people are like #zombies and we can do nothing to help but get them medical intervention.

‘Luckily we are available to help them! #policework.’