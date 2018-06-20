Homeless people on drugs were ‘like zombies’ say Portsmouth police

POLICE say it was lucky they were available to help homeless people in Portsmouth who were on drugs.

Officers faced a second day of dealing with individuals who they described on Twitter as being ‘completely spiced out on synthetic drugs’.

The drug, Spice, is a synthetic cannabis substitute which has only been around for a few years but its use has been linked to a rising number of emergency department admissions and to deaths across the country.

A tweet from Pompey Police read: ‘Second day running whereby we have some homeless community completely #Spiced out on synthetic drugs.

‘@SCAS999 requested as these people are like #zombies and we can do nothing to help but get them medical intervention.

‘Luckily we are available to help them! #policework.’