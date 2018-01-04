Horndean home rated good by health watchdog following inspection

Have your say

A FRIENDLY atmosphere and caring staff have seen a home for adults with learning disabilities rated good.

The Mullion, in Horndean, was visited by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and managed to keep the same rating it had been given from a previous inspection.

The home was found to have kind employees who supported the residents to have control of their everyday living.

In the report, the inspector said: ‘There was a friendly atmosphere in the home and staff supported people in a kind and caring way that took account of their individual needs and preferences.

‘People and their families were supported to express their views and be involved in making decisions about their care and support.

‘The service was responsive to people’s needs and staff listened to what they said.

‘Staff were prompt to raise issues about people’s health.’

The Mullion, on Portsmouth Road, was rated good in all five criteria looked at by the CQC.