Horndean woman ready to cycle 100 miles for husband in cancer remission

LOVING wife Ali Thomas is getting on her bike tomorrow to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Ali and her brother-in-law John Greenaway are taking on the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 cycle event to fundraise for Bowel and Cancer Research.

It comes after Ali’s husband Owen was diagnosed with terminal cancer 18 months ago.

As previously reported in The News, against all odds the 34-year-old is now in remission and training for a marathon.

Ali, from Horndean, said: ‘It was my sister-in-law Sophie’s idea to do the ride.

‘She told me John was training for it and wanted a training buddy. She said I’d get a medal. I think the bit of me that’s unhinged took over.

‘My bike had been sitting in the garage untouched for 18 months. I’m scared of cars and of going downhill. I don’t even drive 100 miles unless it’s really necessary.’

Reality dawned on Ali, 34, when training began in earnest in January.

She added: ‘John’s been really supportive and tolerant of my slow pace – although there have been times when he’s taken me down hills like a cliff face.’

Tomorrow’s Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 starts in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, then follows a 100-mile route through the capital and into the Surrey countryside before finishing in The Mall.

Owen, their three-year-old son Rudy, Sophie and other family and friends will be at the finish line to greet Ali and John, 33, from Purbrook.

Since being in remission from his cancer, Owen is back at work and has started playing rugby again.

Ali, who works for Southern Health as the team leader for the Older Persons Mental Health Team, said: ‘Owen is back at work, playing rugby for Portsmouth RFC again and we’ve both signed up for next year’s Brighton Marathon.

‘It’s incredible. We’ve gone from being told Owen is dying from cancer to training for a marathon.

‘When they told us Owen had Stage 4 incurable cancer it was like ripping the carpet from beneath us. But life is too short to be unhappy and we are making sure the time we all have together is as happy and memorable as we can make it.’

To make a donation to Ali and John visit bowelcancerresearch.org/fundraisers/ali-and-johns-ride-london-fundrasing-page.