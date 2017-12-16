Hospital boss warns of ‘great pressure’ at Portsmouth A&E in busiest weekend before Christmas

Have your say

STAFF at Queen Alexandra Hospital have battled a ‘challenging’ 24 hours in A&E, its chief executive said.

Mark Cubbon posted on Twitter to praise staff for their efforts.

It comes as this weekend is set to be one of the busiest for emergency service in the run-up to Christmas.

Posting on Friday evening, Mr Cubbon said: ‘Our A+E has been under a great deal of pressure over the past 24hrs and remains challenged today.

‘Thank you to all staff working today and this eve for pulling together across the hospital to reduce the impact on our patients.’

This week it was revealed the hospital’s A&E is falling well below government targets.

The figures showed 9,335 patients attended in November.