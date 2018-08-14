How Carolyn is giving back to the QA heroes who saved her life

A BRAVE woman who’s family was told that she wouldn’t survive after being diagnoses with sepsis will be giving back to the incredible doctors who saved her life.

Carolyn Edginton found herself in the critical care ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham early last year, after collapsing before a hospital appointment.

Carolyn Edginton after her sepsis diagnosis. Picture: Supplied

On three occasions, Carolyn’s family was told that she would not survive the ordeal, with Carolyn herself in a coma for three weeks after the incident.

But after the critical care miraculously saved her life, Carolyn, 47 from Portsmouth, has decided to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, raising money to say thank you.

Carolyn said: ‘I collapsed in hospital ready for a routine appointment in January 2017 in surgical outpatients.

‘I had no idea I was so poorly, but my organs were failing due to the sepsis and I needed the support of the critical care team to keep me alive.

‘I was in hospital from January 5, in a coma for 21 days and came out on March 10 in a wheelchair, after my family were told that I wouldn’t survive three times – but thankfully, I did.

‘My husband and my three boys are my lifeline and without them I wouldn’t be here.

‘When you’re that ill you don’t really remember much, but my family have told me how unwell I was.

‘Now I’m fit again I want to give something back and do something that highlights the brilliant work of the QA Hospital teams.’

Carolyn will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday, August 19 and also wants to help make people more aware of the warning signs for sepsis.

Her fundraising for the Critical Care Fund will help to provide new equipment, facilities and education, as well as funding research programmes for patients in the critical care wards.

Carolyn said: ‘I hate heights, so this is an even bigger challenge for me than for most and I hope that means that people who know me will be encouraged to sponsor me.

‘Without the critical care team I know I wouldn’t be here today. It makes you think and pushes you out of your comfort zone.’