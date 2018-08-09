How each of QA Hospital’s departments rated in latest inspection

During an inspection in April, health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) looked at nine different departments at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Each department was given an overall rating plus five individual ratings for if their services were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
The ratings available are outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
Urgent and Emergency Services
Overall: Requires improvement
Safe: Requires improvement
Effective: Requires improvement
Caring: Requires improvement
Responsive: Inadequate
Well-led: Requires improvement
Key Findings:
- Emergency department was frequently crowded and patients spent too much time there.
- Inspectors witnessed a nurse shout at a patient and treat them in a disrespectful way
But…
- Staff in ED felt well supported by the rest of the hospital.
- Staff, teams and services worked well to deliver effective care and treatment.
Medical Care
Overall: Requires improvement
Safe: Requires improvement
Effective: Requires improvement
Caring: Requires improvement
Responsive: Requires improvement
Well-led: Requires improvement
Key Findings:
- Patient records were not held securely and had missing information.
- Staff shortages increased the risk of patients receiving unsafe or inadequate care.
But…
- There were good examples of multidisciplinary work.
- Staff cared for patients with compassion.
Surgery
Overall: Requires improvement
Safe: Requires improvement
Effective: Requires improvement
Caring: Good
Responsive: Good
Well-led: Requires improvement
Key Findings:
- Poor practice of infection prevention, assessing and responding to patient risk.
- The service did not have enough nursing staff in surgery.
But…
- Staff involved patients and those close to them in decisions about their care and treatment.
- The trust planned and provided services to meet the needs of local people.
Critical Care
Overall: Outstanding
Safe: Outstanding
Effective: Outstanding
Caring: Outstanding
Responsive: Outstanding
Well-led: Outstanding
Key Findings:
- People received excellent care, treatment and support which achieved good outcomes.
- Patients were truly respected and valued as individuals.
- Innovation was encouraged to achieve sustained improvements in safety and reductions in harm.
But…
- There was no dedicated critical care psychologist.
Maternity
Overall: Requires improvement
Safe: Requires improvement
Effective: Requires improvement
Caring: Good
Responsive: Requires improvement
Well-led: Requires improvement
Key Findings:
- Lack of assurance staff were competent with the use of equipment.
- Women could not always give birth in the place of their choosing.
But…
- Staff demonstrated care and compassion when caring for women.
- Women could access service when needed and there was 24/7 telephone guidance available.
Services for children and young people
Overall: Good
Safe: Requires improvement
Effective: Good
Caring: Oustanding
Responsive: Good
Well-led: Good
Key Findings:
- Access and flow through all departments was very good.
- All children and their carers were happy with the care and support provided by staff.
- Managers prompted a positive culture that supported and valued staff.
But…
- Not enough nursing staff on the neonatal unit and medical staff on the children’s unit with the right skill mix.
End of Life Care
Overall: Good
Safe: Good
Effective: Good
Caring: Good
Responsive: Good
Well-led: Good
Key Findings:
- Managers investigated incidents and shared lessons learned with the whole team and wider service
- Staff assessed and monitored patients regularly to see if they were in pain.
- Staff provided emotional support to patients to minimise their distress.
But…
- Inconsistencies in the use of the Mental Capacity Act.
Outpatients
Overall: Good
Safe: Good
Effective: N/A
Caring: Good
Responsive: Good
Well-led: Requires improvement.
Key Findings:
- The service had enough staff with the right qualifications, skills and training.
- The trust planned and provided services to meet needs of local people.
- The service engaged well with patients, staff and the public.
But…
- Some waiting areas were cramped.
Diagnostic Imaging
Overall: Good
Safe: Good
Effective: Good
Caring: Good
Responsive: Good
Well-led: Good
Key Findings:
- Staff had completed training to allow them to undertake their role effectively.
- Patients received care from staff who treated them as individuals.
- The service was committed to improving services by learning.
But…
- Investigations into complaints did not take place in a timely way leading to delays.