Hundreds of bikers ride into Horndean to join Cancer Research fundraiser

HUNDREDS of bikers united in solidarity to join a battle against cancer, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

About 300 people, riding everything from Harley-Davidson motorbikes, to scooters and classic motors, revved into Horndean Tyre Service for the Ride Out For Life event.

Steve Hatchett and fellow bikers 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180477-1)

It was the second time the rally had been staged at the Westfield Industrial Estate.

The day was raising cash for Cancer Research UK, with organisers hoping to hit £2,000.

Tony Broome, co-organiser of the rally, said: ‘I’ve known too many people affected by cancer. It’s a horrible disease.

‘I may not be smart enough to be a scientist but at least doing this makes me feel like I’m fighting back.’

Organisers Tony Broome and Sandy Parkinson with the scooterists Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180477-2)

People were charged £2 to park up their motors, with raffles and stalls, helping to drum up more cash.

Karen Riddell, 56, of Havant, was with husband Dave and brother-in-law Mark. She said: ‘There needs to be more events like this. It’s brilliant. If there were, I would come every week.’

Tony added he hopes to stage the event next year.