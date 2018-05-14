Hundreds of bikers ride into Horndean to join Cancer Research fundraiser

HUNDREDS of bikers united in solidarity to join a battle against cancer, raising thousands of pounds for charity.
About 300 people, riding everything from Harley-Davidson motorbikes, to scooters and classic motors, revved into Horndean Tyre Service for the Ride Out For Life event.
It was the second time the rally had been staged at the Westfield Industrial Estate.
The day was raising cash for Cancer Research UK, with organisers hoping to hit £2,000.
Tony Broome, co-organiser of the rally, said: ‘I’ve known too many people affected by cancer. It’s a horrible disease.
‘I may not be smart enough to be a scientist but at least doing this makes me feel like I’m fighting back.’
People were charged £2 to park up their motors, with raffles and stalls, helping to drum up more cash.
Karen Riddell, 56, of Havant, was with husband Dave and brother-in-law Mark. She said: ‘There needs to be more events like this. It’s brilliant. If there were, I would come every week.’
Tony added he hopes to stage the event next year.