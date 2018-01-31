‘I broke two bones in my neck - and I cannot thank the staff at QA hospital enough for their excellent care’

A WOMAN who spent nearly three weeks in hospital said she cannot fault the ‘wonderful staff’.

June Blitz, from Cowplain, went into Queen Alexandra Hospital in December after breaking two vertebrae in her neck following a fall.

The 86-year-old was taken by ambulance to QA on December 2 and spent 18 days on a trauma ward.

Now she is back home she wants to thank the staff for all their care.

June said: ‘The nurses and the doctors were amazing.

‘I cannot fault the care I was given from the moment I was admitted to the physiotherapy sessions I am still having at the moment.

‘You could see the staff were clearly overworked but they didn’t let it show or affect my care.

‘They were cheerful and I cannot thank them enough.’

June, who is having to wear a neck brace to help with the break, fell in her bathroom after feeling sick.

She was able to push her alarm buzzer and neighbours came to help.

When the paramedics arrived she was taken straight to QA, in Cosham, and an examination showed she had broken her neck.

After nearly three weeks in hospital she was deemed well enough to go home.

June is sharing her story as part of The News’ We Love QA campaign which launched in September.

The campaign highlights the hard work of doctors, nurses and administration staff at QA who, despite being under pressure, ensure patients are given high-quality treatment.

Since the launch, we have heard from mums praising midwives who helped them when problems arose during labour and patients who got through their cancer diagnosis with support from the QA teams.

June said: ‘I think the trauma ward is one of the most difficult to work on but the nurses were so caring.

‘They ensured I had everything I needed and I was well looked after.

‘I am really grateful to them and for my continuing care by the physiotherapist who comes every day and is helping me get better.

‘He is always on time and will be coming to see me every day until I get the brace off which could be up to three months.’

June did say she was not quite ready to go home when discharged as the brace meant she could not move around a lot to care for herself.

But she understood she no longer needed medical care and was taking up a hospital bed.

She added: ‘I didn’t need to be in hospital but I didn’t feel like I should be home alone.

‘What I needed was somewhere to be cared for, like a convalescent home.

‘That is no criticism of the hospital, they did everything they could for me and I cannot fault them.’

The News wants our readers to share their stories and experiences and show their thanks to QA Hospital.

Email ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk.