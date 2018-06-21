‘I felt guilt – now I want criminal prosecutions’ – son of D-Day veteran who died in Gosport hospital scandal calls for criminal cases

THE son of a D-Day landing veteran said he forever felt ‘guilt’ about the death of his father at the Gosport hospital.

Fareham man Eric Cousins, 70, had expected his dad, 82-year-old Arthur Cousins, to come back home after he was transferred to Gosport War Memorial Hospital from the now defunct Haslar hospital following a fall.

He said: ‘I want to see people taken to criminal court.

‘It’s not just (Dr Jane) Barton, there’s people above and government also. I say he was murdered, manslaughter at least. What he went through to have his life taken away through being taken away through manslaughter at the least is terrible.’

Eric, whose dad died in 2000, said: ‘He said: “I’m looking forward to coming home, it’s doing my head in, the diamorphine”.’

‘They were professionals, you didn’t say “hang on” – I feel a little bit guilty that people didn’t take it further.’

He added: ‘I found relief because I thought certain bits would be pushed under the table. It was a total relief that there wasn’t one thing that went against us.’