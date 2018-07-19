Ickle Pickles fundraiser this weekend in Portsmouth

A FAMILY fun day is being held this weekend.

Ickle Pickles, which supports families of premature babies, will have a range of stalls and activities during the event at Portsmouth Rugby Club.

There will be a bouncy castle, barbecue, music from Jiggly Wrigglers, a surf simulator and children’s games.

The day will also have a summer showcase for people to show their talents to judge the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Lee Mason.

A Rolls Royce Phantom will be at the fair too as the car firm has picked Ickle Pickles as its charity of the year. There will be a chance for someone to win a ride in it.

The event is at the rugby club, on Norway Road, between 11am and 3pm.