‘Important’ dementia care improvements lined up as Gosport care home to build new homes

Hazeldene Care Home in Bury Road, Gosport, will soon begin construction on five new rooms for residents, after having a planning application approved by Gosport Borough Council.

The centre, run by Firtree Associates, will soon be able to house 34 people living with dementia, with the application unanimously approved.

Applicant Allan McGregor explained that the need for dementia care is rising, and so care homes must be able to provide the support that residents need.

He said: ‘We’re a small family-owned business caring for people with dementia.

‘In Gosport, the number of over 65s living in the borough is rapidly increasing – and with the rate of people with dementia doing the same thing, it’s important that there is a place for them to live in familiar surroundings.

‘People come to Hazeldene to spend the last chapter of their lives with us, so it’s important that we have a respectable and dignified place that these people can call home – an environment that they are happy to be in.’

Under the plans, five new homes will be built for residents, as well as two new lounges for them to spend time together.

Mr McGregor says that the development will be a major boost to wheelchair users at the home.

He said: ‘The five new homes and two new lounges will allow wheelchair users to be much more independent, as well as create a quality workplace for staff.

‘The bottom line is that we want to improve the experience that our residents have, and believe that this development will create an even higher standard of living for everyone.’

Statistics from Alzheimer’s Research UK suggest that almost 1,500 people in Gosport are living with dementia, with the number of people across the UK with dementia expected to double by 2050.

Gosport MP and minister for health and social care Caroline Dinenage says that the scheme is an important step forward in the town’s ongoing battle against dementia.

She said: ‘Because Gosport is a popular place for people to retire we need to make sure we are equipped with enough residential care to cope with the demand.

‘I would love to see Gosport become a more dementia-friendly town – the more we can do to support people with dementia and understand their needs, the better.’