Inspectors from CQC visit QA Hospital

INSPECTORS from a health watchdog have spent time at Queen Alexandra Hospital this week.

The team from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) were at the Portsmouth hospital Tuesday, Wednesday and yesterday.

A statement on QA’s website said the visit was part of a comprehensive inspection and would be taking place across any of its services, day or night.

It added: ‘Our last comprehensive inspection was in 2015 and the CQC then rated us as requires improvement.

‘Within this overall rating there were numerous examples of good and outstanding areas of practice, including an overall rating of outstanding for the caring domain.

‘We welcome the CQC’s visit as an opportunity to showcase all that is positive about our hospital and demonstrate the pride we share in the care we deliver to our patients each and every day.’

A report from the inspection of QA Hospital will be published within the next few months.