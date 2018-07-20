Inspirational Georgia, 16, shaves off elbow-length hair to raise £1,100 for Cancer Research 

A TEENAGE girl has raised more than £1,000 by having all of her hair shaved off for charity.

Until Monday afternoon, Georgia Bickell took pride in the luscious locks which flowed down to her elbows.

Georgia Brickell, 16, before she had her hair shaved off at Jenuine Styles in Waterlooville. Picture: Sarah Standing

But in an act of sheer selflessness, the 16-year-old bid the asset goodbye because she wanted to raise money for Cancer Research.

She was joined by friends and family for the feat at Jenuine Styles in Waterlooville earlier this week.

Georgia, who is a pupil at Cowplain Community School, said she ‘desperately’ wanted to join the long-fought battle to find a cure for cancer.

‘There have been a lot of people in my family and my friends’ families that have been affected by cancer,’ she explained.

‘I did this because I wanted to stop that happening to anybody else.

‘I feel very proud of myself and I’m really happy and surprised with the amount of money people have been generous enough to help me raise.’

In total, Georgia has collected a whopping total of almost £1,100 through a JustGiving page and sponsorship forms which have taken pride of place at Jenuine Styles.

In amassing that sum of money, she hopes, one day, it will be common for men and women battling cancer the world over to experience what her auntie did.

She said: ‘She did have cancer, but she has been told she is all clear now.

‘I really hope more and more people are able to have that feeling one day and that a cure for cancer is found.’

Among her family, it is not just Georgia’s auntie who has fought the disease.

Her godmother was also diagnosed with it and it sadly caused her grandad to lose his life.

Reflecting on the tragedies and her daughter’s reaction to them, Georgia’s mum, Karen, says she is ‘extremely proud’ of the events which have unfolded this week.

Mrs Brickell, who works as a nurse, said: ‘I couldn’t possibly be more proud of what Georgia has done – I think it’s incredible.

‘It is amazing for a 16-year-old – which we all know is an age at which girls often become concerned and very aware of their appearance – to do something so selfless and brave.

'She knows our family has been affected by cancer and she is very aware of the fact her friends’ families have been too.

‘Cancer is something which affects everybody in some way and Georgia thinks we should all be doing our bit to find a cure for it.

‘She has certainly done that and as her mother it is amazing to see.’

Georgia’s hair will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own because of cancer.

The inspirational act of selflessness comes less than a fortnight after 4,000 women united in Southsea for the Cancer Research Race for Life events.

There is still time to sponsor Georgia before she donates all of her cash to the charity.

Visit her JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/georgie-brickell