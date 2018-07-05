NOMINATED by members of the public, staff from across the NHS including doctors, consultants, surgeons, nurses, specialists, care assistants, receptionists and cleaners were put forward to attend The News’ tea party in honour of their work.

Deputy Chief Nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Debra Elliott welcomed the nominees to the party held on Tuesday at the Oasis Wellness Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Debra said: ‘I think what The News has done is truly a fantastic idea and it is great for the staff to know they are being appreciated for what they do and being able to bring their family, friends and colleagues along to celebrate with them.’

Orthopaedic senior sister Pippa Cheesman brought along her mentor Paula Anthony who has been guiding her for the past 18 years.

Pippa said: ‘When I found out I was nominated I was flabbergasted and it is brilliant to attend along with Paula who has been not only a mentor and a colleague but also a great friend.’

Paula, who has worked at Queen Alexandra Hospital for 37 years, said: ‘I am so proud of Pippa and I love working with her.’

Alena Clemo and Kate Bentley are cancer specialists and were nominated for their work to care for and support patients and their families going through a hard time.

Alena said: ‘I am very honoured.

‘For someone to take the time to write down about the experience they have had and what we have done to help and support them in our role is really lovely.’

Kate added: ‘It has made our whole team smile and feel like what we do is worth it and someone has noticed and appreciated it.’

Consultant Carl Rowbotham said: ‘It was very surprising to be nominated.

‘There is so much work to do in the NHS every day that is it nice to stop and receive feedback that we are doing something right.’

The News would like to thank Andre’s Food Bar in Southsea and The Southern Cooperative at Lakeside North Harbour for donating sandwiches, croissants, cake and a variety of drinks for the tea party.