Items wanted for QA Hospital discharge lounge

QUEEN Alexandra Hospital is after unwanted items for its discharge lounge.

The lounge at the Cosham site is for patients who are ready to leave hospital but are waiting for transport.

The Patient Advice and Liaison Service (Pals) is calling for people to donate items which will give patients something to do while they wait.

Items needed include magazines, paperback books, complete games and puzzles, colouring books, pens and pencils and puzzle books.

A spokeswoman said: ‘If you are able to help, please drop-off or send items to Pals, in the main reception at QA Hospital.

‘They will take the items to the discharge lounge. Thank you so much for your support.’

Items should be suitable for adults.